Joe Haden Turns Heads With Statement About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been a good team in the past couple of years.

And while Andrew Berry deserves most of the blame for the roster he’s put together, the head coach hasn’t done himself many favors.

That’s why former Browns player Joe Haden believes it’s time to move on from Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on the “Honor The Land” podcast, Haden argued that Mike Tomlin would have this team sitting around .500, mostly because he’d hold everybody accountable.

“If Coach Tomlin were coaching the Browns, they would never be in this situation. They would not be losing these games. He would keep them at least .500 every season because it’s the voice, it’s the leader, it’s the man that’s coming in. He’s not going to let you give excuses for why you aren’t executing on film. There’s a job to be done, and you’re going to do it. If you don’t, he’s going to get somebody else in there who’s going to do the job—the standard is the standard,” Haden said.

👀 "If Coach Tomlin were coaching the Browns, they would not EVER be in this situation… he would keep them at least .500 every season because it's the voice, it's the leader, it's the MAN that's coming in"@joehaden23 on Kevin Stefanski's Leadership #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/w9jWeRreg8 — Honor The Land (@honortheland) October 14, 2025

To be fair, it wouldn’t be right to say that Stefanski isn’t a good coach.

Then again, from a player management perspective, he may have already lost the locker room.

The players may have grown tired of hearing him say the same discourse over and over, stating that he needs to coach better.

Maybe, by admitting that he’s not doing a good job, his players have lost faith in him.

Stefanski has done more than enough to get another job in the league in the blink of an eye.

He might even get another head coaching opportunity and be very good.

But that shouldn’t be the only reason to keep him around longer.

Sometimes, things just need to change.

And after two painful seasons, it’s starting to feel like the Browns need to move on from Stefanski.

Things may have just run their course by now.

