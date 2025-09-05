Joe Thomas Calls Out Johnny Manziel For Browns Criticism

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has been making headlines lately for taking shots at the Cleveland Browns in his recent podcast episodes, saying things like he has no love for the organization and wishes they would go winless every season, and highlighting how Justin Gilbert was a bigger bust than he was.

It could be his way of getting attention for his new podcast, or it could be him working through unresolved issues out loud, but either way, Hall of Famer Joe Thomas isn’t having it.

Former franchise left tackle Joe Thomas called into The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima and called Manziel “delusional” about whose fault it is that his NFL career didn’t work out, noting that he wasn’t responsible or mature enough to succeed in the league.

“He is very delusional about whose fault it is. He was not able to be successful because he did it to himself. He was not mature, and he was not professional,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that Manziel is likely struggling to come to terms with the fact that it’s his fault that he didn’t turn into a franchise quarterback and not the Browns’ fault.

He made sure to point out he loves Manziel and considers him a friend, but this is a harsh truth that it’s clear Manziel still hasn’t come to terms with.

Thomas noted how Manziel’s partying and lack of commitment made it impossible for him to succeed, and that it would have been the same case had he played for any other team unless he changed his ways.

This is not what Browns fans need to be talking about just days ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but hopefully, Manziel can continue to heal and find happiness in his next chapter as a podcast host.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Reveals Browns' Key Advantage Against Bengals