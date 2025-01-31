Joe Thomas Questions Deion Sanders’ Influence With NFL Draft

When your father is Deion Sanders, one of football’s greatest legends, the path to the NFL takes on a whole different dimension.

As Shedeur Sanders emerges as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, questions are bubbling up about Prime Time’s influence on his son’s future.

It’s not just idle chatter anymore—former NFL star Joe Thomas has jumped into the debate, offering his take on Deion’s potential sway over Shedeur’s draft destiny.

Thomas isn’t buying into the idea that Deion has the power to influence where Shedeur will land in the draft.

Speaking on ESPN Radio, Thomas broke down the reality of draft dynamics, explaining how a prospect’s leverage changes based on draft position.

“I think when you’re at the top of the draft, you have a little bit more influence, but at number two, like you start to lose influence the further that you fall down the draft, and it’s exponential. So I’m not sure that he (Deion Sanders)’ really is in a position to influence it like that. Because I think everybody says, you know that Shedeur is either the first or the second quarterback, but it’s not a really super strong quarterback draft, and it’s not like you’re identifying him as the next Jayden Daniels right now,” Thomas shared.

“I’m not sure that he’s really in a position to influence it like that…it’s not like you’re identifying him as the next Jayden Daniels right now.”@joethomas73 doesn’t think @DeionSanders will impact the draft that much because his son isn’t a can’t-miss prospect 🕶️ https://t.co/3Eu8EP5yPr pic.twitter.com/jyzwKxpUJM — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 31, 2025

While Shedeur’s draft stock remains high, this quarterback class isn’t generating the same buzz as previous years.

There’s still uncertainty about whether he’s ready to step in as a franchise cornerstone for the next two decades.

Thomas sees the Browns possibly heading in a different direction altogether.

With their competitive window wide open and stars like Myles Garrett in their prime, Cleveland might prefer a seasoned veteran under center.

Whether through pursuing Kirk Cousins or exploring trade options, the Browns could prioritize experience over potential.

Despite Deion’s larger-than-life presence in football, Thomas doesn’t see this situation matching the drama of past draft maneuvers like those involving Eli Manning or John Elway.

