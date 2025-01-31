Insider Reveals The ‘Likely’ QB Prospect For Browns In Draft

It’s no secret that the 3-14 Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback.

Recently, Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles, putting him at risk of missing the 2025 season despite carrying a massive $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years.

With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Browns have every chance to select a new signal caller.

One insider recently revealed who he believes is the team’s most likely draft prospect.

Jake Trotter of ESPN Cleveland recently said that Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders is more likely to be drafted by the Browns than Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, noting that Shedeur could be a better fit for the team than either Milroe or Miami’s Cam Ward, who could be the No. 1 overall pick.

.@Jake_Trotter thinks that Shedeur Sanders is more likely to be drafted by the Browns than Jalen Milroe. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/lglNEtcNSJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 31, 2025

Trotter said the Browns are better off taking the better prospect as opposed to taking the player who is the better fit, and Sanders could be both of those things compared to Milroe.

There hasn’t been much buzz at all of Milroe going as high as No. 2 overall, so this debate likely assumes the Browns would be trading down from the No. 2 spot.

Sanders and Ward are widely regarded as the two best quarterbacks in this draft, and many have pegged both as the eventual top two picks in April.

Either way, Cleveland cannot go into this season with Watson as the primary option at quarterback due to his blown Achilles, and the draft is a perfect opportunity for this franchise to turn the page.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Late-Round RB Could Be On Browns' Radar