Joe Thomas Receives Surprising Spot On NFL List

Obviously, the goal of all NFL players is to become a champion, but that doesn’t happen for everyone. Even some of the greatest men to ever play in the league fell short of that lofty objective.

In a new piece for CBS Sports listing the best players who haven’t won a Super Bowl ring, Bryan DeArdo gave a special shoutout to Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns, who came in at No. 20. Thomas, a 10-time Pro-Bowler and Hall of Famer, never became a champion, and his best chance to win it all came during his rookie season.

“He didn’t know it at the time, but Thomas’ rookie season represented his best shot at winning a ring. The Browns finished 10-6, and it was the only season of Thomas’ career where Cleveland finished with a winning record. Cleveland missed the playoffs, however, after losing a tiebreaker with division champion Pittsburgh,” DeArdo wrote.

Thomas may have missed out on the Super Bowl, but he still had a career that he should be very proud of. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is still considered one of the best Cleveland players of the last several generations. Unsurprisingly, he was inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor in October of 2023.

He was known for his durability and reliability and played a remarkable 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps, which remains an NFL record. He didn’t miss games, a strong testament to how much he believed in the Browns, even when they were down on their luck and completely out of the playoff race.

Thomas faced enormous physical pressure, and his body paid the price for his dedication, but he fought through it all during his 11 seasons. Sadly, as his career progressed, it became more and more clear that his chances of winning a Super Bowl were growing slim. Still, he didn’t leave the Browns or stop playing.

Since retiring, Thomas hasn’t stayed out of the limelight and continues to give his opinions on football. He remains a diehard Browns supporter and has publicly shown his love for the team.

Although he isn’t a champion, he will always be a beloved figure in Browns history.

