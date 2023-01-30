Browns Nation

Joe Thomas Reminds Fans Of Hilarious Josh Johnson Tale

By

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns saw one of their former players surprisingly take the field in the NFC Championship Game.

That was quarterback Josh Johnson, who had to sub in for the 49ers in replacement of Brock Purdy.

Johnson has been a journeyman in his career, and the 49ers are his seventh NFL team in eight seasons.

So it is not uncommon for him to join a team mid-season or get thrown into the fire in the middle of a game.

Browns legend Joe Thomas even recalls a time when Johnson entered the game for the Browns back in 2012.

This situation seems like it would only happen to the Browns, who struggled with so many different quarterbacks over the past decade.

Also, Thomas in particular blocked for so many different quarterbacks during his time, he was probably used to it.

Johnson only played that one game with the Browns in 2012, and he did not attempt a pass.

But at least he was able to give Thomas this funny moment.

Johnson had a much tougher task ahead of him in 2022 getting thrown into the NFC Championship Game.

At least this time around Johnson has been with the 49ers since December 4 and even played in two games during the regular season.

But, he was only able to play about 1.5 quarters before leaving in the concussion protocol.

Despite being good enough to continue getting opportunities in the NFL, Johnson can not find a place to stick.

Now at 36 years old, his time as an NFL backup might be running out.

