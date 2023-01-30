Browns Fans Faced A Weird Dilemma Over The Weekend

Whenever a fan’s favorite team is eliminated, either in the regular or postseason, their allegiances get severely tested.

Do they root for a divisional rival, despite their inner hatred for that team?

Or, do they pick a new team altogether?

In last night’s game, it seemed as though Cleveland Browns fans were facing some inner turmoil.

I will never understand the number of #Browns fans rooting for the Bengals. I don’t get it, I never will. — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) January 28, 2023

Many Browns fans were rooting for Cincinnati Bengals last night in their eventual loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Brad Ward highlights above, however, he was confused by Browns fans.

Not only are the Bengals a divisional rival, but they are also an in-state rival, which brings in its own dynamic.

Like it or not, many Browns fans and NFL fans alike were rooting for the Bengals last night, especially considering that the Chiefs have been in the AFC Championship for five-straight seasons.

For some reason, dynasties are often hated by opposing fans.

During Tom Brady‘s historic run in New England, nearly every fan across the league was rooting against him.

When a team dominates for long periods like the Chiefs and New England Patriots did, it can lead to great frustration.

For Browns fans, last night, they were faced with a decision.

Do we root for a budding dynasty in the Chiefs, or do we root for a first-time Super Bowl champion in the Bengals?

Regardless of allegiances, the Chiefs will now represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Who will Browns fans choose to root for in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles?