Browns Fans Faced A Weird Dilemma Over The Weekend

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Whenever a fan’s favorite team is eliminated, either in the regular or postseason, their allegiances get severely tested.

Do they root for a divisional rival, despite their inner hatred for that team?

Or, do they pick a new team altogether?

In last night’s game, it seemed as though Cleveland Browns fans were facing some inner turmoil.

Many Browns fans were rooting for Cincinnati Bengals last night in their eventual loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Brad Ward highlights above, however, he was confused by Browns fans.

Not only are the Bengals a divisional rival, but they are also an in-state rival, which brings in its own dynamic.

Like it or not, many Browns fans and NFL fans alike were rooting for the Bengals last night, especially considering that the Chiefs have been in the AFC Championship for five-straight seasons.

For some reason, dynasties are often hated by opposing fans.

During Tom Brady‘s historic run in New England, nearly every fan across the league was rooting against him.

When a team dominates for long periods like the Chiefs and New England Patriots did, it can lead to great frustration.

For Browns fans, last night, they were faced with a decision.

Do we root for a budding dynasty in the Chiefs, or do we root for a first-time Super Bowl champion in the Bengals?

Regardless of allegiances, the Chiefs will now represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Who will Browns fans choose to root for in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles?

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

