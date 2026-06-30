Insider Sends Clear Message About Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous rumors about the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders. Even though Sanders is reportedly still in the race for the starting quarterback position with Deshaun Watson, some insiders have claimed that the team could move on from him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, that isn’t the case, at least not yet. While speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Cabot stated that the Browns aren’t considering a Sanders trade.

However, that could change in the next few months once the team’s plans are settled.

“I just don’t believe that at this time, at all, they’re even thinking along those lines. This is a legitimate, two-way competition. I know they’re not actively, at all, trying to shop Shedeur Sanders while they’re ready to head into this QB competition,” Cabot said.

"I just don't believe that at this time, at all, they're even thinking along those lines. This is a legitimate, two-way competition. I know they're not actively, at all, trying to shop Shedeur Sanders while they're ready to head into this QB competition." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/… pic.twitter.com/lVFmAclXLL — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 30, 2026

Right now, the Browns are solely focused on figuring out who will be their starting quarterback in the new season. Any discussions they have had about moving Sanders have simply been hypothetical and without substance.

If the Browns end up choosing Watson as QB1 for 2026, they may rethink their approach to Sanders. Perhaps they decide that they don’t want him as a backup QB and feel he would fit better with a different team. If that happens, there may be more talks of a trade in August.

There has been plenty of speculation and rumors about the status of the race to be the starting quarterback for the Browns. Some reports have stated that Watson has the upper hand and is leading the way. But Cabot’s latest scoop proves that this competition is not settled yet, and either man could come out on top.

Fans would love clarity about this situation. Whether it be Watson or Sanders, they would like to know who will be leading the team in the new year.

At least they can feel confident that the Browns aren’t moving on from Sanders right now.

NEXT:

Mike Golic Raises A Wild Possibility For Deshaun Watson's Future