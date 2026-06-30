Mike Golic Raises A Wild Possibility For Deshaun Watson’s Future

Deshaun Watson could be on the verge of one of the greatest comeback stories in NFL history. He also could write the final chapter on one of the most disappointing careers of all-time.

That is what makes the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing quarterback competition so much more interesting than just a battle for the starting job. If Watson emerges over Sheduer Sanders coming out of training camp, that would be an incredible achievement in and of itself.

Then, if Watson is somehow able to land another contract from the Browns, it would be something of a minor miracle. However, that outcome is firmly on the table as the calendar turns to July 2026.

Former NFL player Mike Golic is raising an intriguing outlook for Watson, saying the veteran QB “may get a rebirth” that can extend his career in Cleveland.

“Isn’t it so odd that Deshaun Watson, we’re talking about being the worst contract in the history of the NFL, and now he’s on his last year and may get a rebirth. He’s 30 years old. He still could have more than a few years left. Could he actually earn another contract in Cleveland if he played well?” Golic said.

.@golic thinks Deshaun Watson playing well enough to earn another contract with the Browns is a fascinating storyline in Cleveland. Do you think Watson could be back with the Browns after this season? pic.twitter.com/S6Y4Bj3YiG — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 30, 2026

Truth be told, no one really has any idea what Watson has left to offer. About to turn 31 years old in September and coming off two Achilles injuries that have kept him sidelined since October 2024, he may simply have too much to overcome at this point.

However, Watson has been very impressive during minicamps and OTAs this spring, and many people believe that his lingering athleticism makes him a much better choice than Sanders for the Browns this season. Whether he is the best choice for the Cleveland franchise beyond this year is another matter entirely.

Sanders could win the job outright if the upward trajectory he showed this spring continues into camp and preseason games. He could also be given the job if the Browns want to get a full evaluation of his viability before deciding on future seasons.

There is also the risk that Watson will play well and decide to leave as a free agent, which would leave the Browns with a vacancy without knowing for sure about Sanders. That would essentially guarantee that Cleveland would select a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, which might be the case regardless of what happens this season.

There are so many ways that this quarterback situation can go, which will keep the Browns an interesting topic of discussion for the entire campaign.

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Former Player Names Likely Deciding Factor In Browns' QB Battle