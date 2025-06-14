Browns Nation

Sunday, June 15, 2025
Joe Thomas Turns Heads With Interesting Advice For Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has taken an interesting turn as one rookie continues to build momentum during spring workouts.

Shedeur Sanders entered the offseason as a longshot in the four-man battle, but his recent development has started catching attention throughout the organization.

His progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by franchise legends.

Hall of Famer Joe Thomas recently shared some wisdom for Sanders during an appearance with ESPN Cleveland as the quarterback navigates his uphill climb.

“I think that the best advice that still holds true, especially for a guy like Shedeur, is, keep you mouth closed and your eyes and ears open. Be humble. Always diffuse praise and always assume any criticism and accept it. Because the best think you can do is just go to work, every single day, get a little bit better,” Thomas said.

After a quiet beginning to spring sessions, Sanders has surged over the past two weeks.

He’s delivering more completions, finding the end zone with touchdown passes, and displaying a better grasp of the offensive system.

Each practice brings more confidence and command from the young signal caller.

Sanders remains listed as the fourth-team quarterback with considerable ground to cover.

The competition includes veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Experience gives Pickett and Flacco an early edge, but the job stays wide open.

Sanders faces long odds of claiming the starting role by opening day.

However, if he continues this trajectory and impresses during preseason action, he could remain part of the conversation.

A more realistic scenario might see him contribute later in the season.

As the Browns completed mandatory minicamp this week before their five-week break until training camp begins in late July, Sanders has positioned himself as someone worth monitoring.

