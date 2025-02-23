Analyst Has Advice For Browns About No. 2 Pick In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a huge need at quarterback, which puts them in a tough spot.

They need to add more talent all over the roster, and they could land a generational talent at No. 2.

However, even though the top quarterbacks in this class don’t look like generational talents, it’s still the most important position in the game, and as such, nothing else will matter until they get it right.

That’s why Adam “the Bull” Gerstenhaber believes that the Browns need to take a quarterback in the first round if they have first-round grades on them.

Talking on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he argued that if the Browns have a first-round grade on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they should take one of them at No.2.

If the #Browns have a 1st round grade on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, you take them at #2. @adamthebull doesn't care if the QBs are 8th or 12th on CLE's board. If you have a 1st round grade on the QB, you take them & don't think twice. pic.twitter.com/m6GmcAjw1m — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 21, 2025

That’s because not all first-round players usually have first-round grades, and they can’t afford to let their quarterback slip because they believe they could get him further down in the first round.

So, even if they think that there might be eight, ten, or even twelve players who are better than Ward or Sanders, they should still take a quarterback if they think they’re worthy of a first-round pick.

Of course, whoever they get will have to live up to the standard of being the No. 2 pick.

But at the end of the day, it’s never about where you were taken as much as about what you do with the opportunities you get when you finally make it to the league.

‘Best player available’ usually works, but you have to have a quarterback first.

