Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson runs the Cleveland Browns offense and with it, takes on role of blame-taker for its woes.

And when he rolled off a list of factors working against the unit, Watson was met with some skepticism.

But at least one prominent Browns veteran agrees that his quarterback is not completely at fault.

All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio backed Watson up regarding communication issues, as posted by Hayden Grove.

Bitonio cited the loss of veteran Jack Conklin as a challenge to the offensive line.

While he credits rookie Dawand Jones for fighting and doing what he can to excel, Jones is still developing.

More notably, Bitonio admitted the offense panicked a bit after the opening-play pick-6.

And he admitted that the sideline mood was that the Browns were losing when they were up by three late in the game.

Bitonio believes the offense will learn from how it reacted to adversity in the Pittsburgh game.

The unit will regroup, reassess, and move on to the next gameplan with that experience filed away.

He also noted how well the Browns defense is playing.

Bitonio understands that if Jim Schwartz’s unit keeps things up, the offense has more time to figure things out.

In retrospect, there was no need for the offense to panic as the defense forced turnovers and stifled the Steelers.

And that might convince Kevin Stefanski and Watson to stick to the ground to protect leads.

Next time, maybe they’ll be conservative and trust the defense to hold for another chance.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

