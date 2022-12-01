Browns Nation

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

By

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to their week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans.

While the game is an away game for the Browns, they are coming into the game with swagger and confidence.

With Joel Bitonio, he has some comments on how the Houston crowd will be like for his team.

So what’s he saying about the opposing team’s home crowd?

 

Bitonio Says The Team Is Already “Expecting It To Be Loud”

With everything going on with Deshaun Watson and his return to Houston, Bitonio is already expecting boos.

However, the negativity won’t stop the team from treating this game like any other road game.

Bitonio then gives away the game plan for the Texans, using a silent count.

While the crowd might be a factor, the star offensive lineman feels confident in his team.

With the offensive line “ready to roll” come Sunday, there’s nothing distracting them heading into this game.

However, the crowd noise might be louder than ever, despite the Texans’ 1-9-1 record.

The reason behind the noise comes from Watson’s return to Houston, who the Texans sent to Cleveland earlier this season.

With the way he left, fans are very leery of the young quarterback.

While fans are focusing on him, Bitonio and the Browns are focusing on winning their second consecutive game.

After pulling off an upset victory last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns have a team full of confidence.

Now it’s up to those players to ride that confidence into another win, while ignoring all the crowd noise in Houston.

