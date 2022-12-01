Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?

Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Jacoby Brissett’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is now over, and while he wasn’t exactly spectacular, he was certainly solid.

The team has gone 4-7 with him under center, but it could be argued that it lost a couple of games it should’ve won, and those losses weren’t really his fault.

Fans weren’t expecting a whole lot out of Brissett when this season started, but has he done more than they expected?

 

Brissett Helped Keep The Browns Afloat

In his 11 games as a starter, Brissett put up 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 89.1 while throwing just six interceptions.

Not too bad, especially considering that some fans and commentators were clamoring for the Browns to trade for the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo in order to give them a proven starting-caliber QB while Deshaun Watson was serving his 11-game suspension.

While he made some mistakes, he did about as well as a backup could do as a starter, and as a starter, Cleveland’s offense was not too shabby at all.

Brissett is not a quarterback who will elevate a team’s offense and create plays seemingly out of thin air (which are things Watson is capable of), but he did hold things down well enough.

 

Blame The Defense

Four of the Browns’ losses this season have been by three points or fewer, and Cleveland’s defense has to get the lion’s share of the blame.

The team ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 30th in rushing touchdowns and total points allowed.

In Week 5, the Browns allowed the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a weak running attack, to gain 238 yards on the ground, as Austin Ekeler exploded for 173 yards on just 16 attempts.

Now that Watson will be under center, Cleveland’s offense can at least partly make up for its defensive shortcomings and give it a chance to win more often.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Henrik Jeppsson says

    We´ll see if we miss Brisset after a couple of games. Hell he might even replace Watson in the 2nd half if he is as rusty as his preseason performance.

    Reply

  2. Dave says

    Players that haven’t played in a long time tend to get hurt a lot, usually hamstring or calf or groin injuries, practice isn’t the same as live action, if i were jacoby I’d stay ready

    Reply

  3. Concerned Browns Fan says

    The Browns didn’t lose a game because of Jacoby. If special teams, and the defense, had made meaningful contributions, then the Browns would be 9-2.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like

40 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Ways Deshaun Watson Will Change Browns Offense

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What Is David Njoku's Puzzling New Injury?

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/1/22)

10 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 celebrates a field goal by Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Texans

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Texans

1 day ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Jr. Is Proving To Be A Solid Pick For Browns

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/30/22)

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Return

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Grading Jacoby Brissett's Season Performance

2 days ago

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

2 days ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Takeaways From The Browns' Big Sunday Win

3 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

3 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

3 days ago

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson's Return

No more pages to load