Insider Urges Browns To Draft Intriguing WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need to figure out what they’re going to do at the quarterback position.

They also need to find young offensive linemen to revamp that unit.

However, Jerry Jeudy’s struggles have also made it loud and clear that they should go after a legitimate WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, team insider Zac Jackson believes that they should target Ohio State star Carnell Tate.

“Carnell Tate at pick 21? Carnell Tate at pick 21,” Jackson posted on X.

Carnell Tate at pick 21? Carnell Tate at pick 21. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 11, 2025

While not many wide receivers go in the first round, the Buckeyes’ star certainly looks like a ‘can’t-miss’ talent.

Ohio State wide receivers have been dominant for years, and given his ties to the program, he’d certainly become a fan favorite right out of the gate.

So far through six games, he’s hauled in 28 receptions for 476 yards, more than half of the total yardage he posted last season.

He’s also tied his career best with four touchdowns.

While he doesn’t boast the type of high-end speed and acceleration some scouts would love, he makes up for that with elite and crisp route-running.

He’s elite at creating separation, and his body control has helped him make his fair share of highlight reels in his brief collegiate career.

Tate has also made a living out of coming down with some tough catches, showcasing steady hands and rarely dropping passes.

He’s a willing pass-blocker, and while he still needs to bulk up, he has the physical tools to be a mismatch in the open field.

Jeudy might not be suited to be a WR1 after all, and Tate could be the next Browns star pass-catcher.

NEXT:

Browns Make Embarrassing NFL History After Loss To Steelers