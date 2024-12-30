Grant Delpit Shares His Frustration After Browns’ Loss To Dolphins

The Browns entered the 2024 NFL regular season with aspirations of making a second consecutive appearance in the NFL playoffs after last year’s surprising run.

Those postseason dreams have turned into nightmares as Cleveland has won only three games through their first 16 contests, falling for the fifth straight time on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins.

Long-time players have voiced their frustrations with how 2024 has turned out for Cleveland, especially defensive end Myles Garrett.

On Sunday, safety Grant Delpit became one of the latest defenders to share his frustrations over the Browns’ 13th loss of the season.

“It’s not pretty. It’s pretty ridiculous, as a matter of fact,” Delpit said after the game.

Delpit was the leading tackler for the Browns on Sunday, making nine tackles against the Dolphins.

The safety now has 107 total tackles on the year, further adding to his team-leading statistic.

Delpit played 15 games for the Browns this season, recording six tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in addition to his tackles.

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s played in 60 total games since coming to Cleveland, starting 51 of those contests.

For his career, Delpit has recorded 358 tackles, 17 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 3.5 sacks.

Cleveland’s defense has regressed this season after posting a historic effort in 2023.

The Browns are allowing 25 points per contest and 336.2 yards per game, numbers that are elevated from last year’s showing when the Browns allowed the NFL’s fewest total offensive yards per outing.

