Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About His Pending Retirement Decision

The Cleveland Browns have a rough offseason ahead of themselves as they must decide whether or not to honor defensive stalwart Myles Garrett’s trade request.

It’s been several weeks since Garrett publicly asked out of Cleveland, and since then, the team has had to mull over potential offers.

As free agency nears closer, the Browns need to make a decision relatively soon so they can plan accordingly for the future.

While it’s never a good idea to trade away superstar players, Cleveland needs to be honest about its current position and how long it’ll take to become a legitimate playoff team again.

Meanwhile, the offensive line could also be experiencing its own massive shift as left Joel Bitonio remains undecided about playing the 2025 NFL season.

Bitonio is expected to make a decision before free agency, though he acknowledged Garrett’s trade request isn’t part of his decision process via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

“For me personally I don’t think his [Myles Garrett] request is really going to impact my decision,” Bitonio said.

It makes sense that Bitonio won’t let Garrett’s situation affect his decision; his desire to play and make money should come first.

While Garrett’s potential absence would make it even harder for the Browns to win games, Bitonio and the rest of the roster still have reasons to hit the field.

The veteran guard is a huge piece of the offensive line and his looming decision could alter how the team approaches things like free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

