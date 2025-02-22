Insider Reveals When Joel Bitonio Will Make Retirement Decision

The 2024 NFL season was a disaster for the Cleveland Browns as numerous injuries, especially on the offensive end, prevented them from winning many games.

The Browns’ offense was stuck in mud to begin the regular season and things got worse as the play of their offensive line deteriorated.

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland’s offensive line has typically ranked as one of the best groups in the NFL but this past season proved to be too difficult navigating multiple injuries.

One of the few constants was left guard Joel Bitonio who manned down the fort and did his best to keep the run and passing games going.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Bitonio said he would take a few weeks to decide whether or not to return for the 2025 NFL season.

While it’s been over a month since he made those comments, Bitonio said he expects to make a decision shortly via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said today he’s still working through his decision on whether or not to retire. Will give the Browns his answer soon, before free agency,” Cabot reported.

Bitonio is under contract through next season, but given his age and the miles on his body, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hang up his cleats for good.

Widely regarded as one of the best guards in the league, Bitonio has been named to the Pro Bowl seven consecutive times.

Not only is he a great player, but he’s also got great leadership skills so his potential retirement would be a huge loss for the team.

