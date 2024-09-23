Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Offensive Line Issues

The Cleveland Browns are in trouble.

Their offensive line is banged up, and they no longer have a guru like Bill Callahan there to work his magic.

Even so, when asked about their struggles, offensive guard Joel Bitonio claimed that they have the right personnel and coaching staff to turn things around (via Daryl Ruiter’s X account).

He acknowledged that they had gotten outplayed in the loss to the New York Giants, adding that they need to do a better job of blocking and picking up the blitz.

Of course, having a makeshift offensive line is a big blow to any team, but the Browns have been absolutely manhandled in three games in a row now.

By the final drive of the game, the Browns were down three offensive tackles and Bitonio had to move from left guard to left tackle, which he also admitted was a bit of an issue.

With just five offensive linemen healthy, they had to roll with Bitonio, Ethan Pocic (LG), Nick Harris (C), rookie Zak Zinter (RG), and Dawand Jones (RT).

Add an ever-struggling Deshaun Watson to the mix, and you have a recipe for disaster.

If things weren’t bad enough, their once-great defense also struggled early in the game, allowing Daniel Jones to lead touchdown drives of 86 and 93 yards, and there was a point in which he was 16-of-17, with a drop being his only incompletion.

You know things are bad when that happens.

This has been a dreadful start to the season for Kevin Stefanski’s team, and they won’t have much time to lick their wounds and get back on track.

