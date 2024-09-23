Browns Radio Host Sounds Off About 1 Issue With Team

Last season, the Cleveland Browns were known and feared for their defensive prowess.

That was nowhere to be found in the season opener.

And while they’ve stepped things up in the past couple of weeks, it seems like they’re not focused on what’s important.

At least, that’s how Ken Carman and Anthony Lima feel.

In their latest show, they claimed that this team had no identity, adding that the defense only seemed to care about celebrating.

They called them out for their orchestrated and long celebrations even when things weren’t going well (via 92.3 The Fan’s X account).

There were a lot of issues for the #Browns on Sunday, but @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony singled one, in particular, out as they had had enough of the defense celebrating pic.twitter.com/6vpw28BJQA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 23, 2024

Of course, we all like celebrations and dance and whatnot, but winning is the most important thing and pretty much all that matters.

The defense seems to be more focused on nailing their celebrations than on flipping the field or giving the team a helping hand.

They’ve still been way better than the offense, but they’re not on last year’s level, and they can’t afford to lose focus right now.

The Browns certainly didn’t expect to start the season with a 1-2 record and with a loss to the New York Giants, especially not with two losses at home.

We could talk a lot about the decimated offensive line and Amari Cooper’s slow start to the season, or we could even talk about how Jerome Ford is by no means Nick Chubb.

We could also put most of the blame on Deshaun Watson and his subpar and everly-disappointing play.

Whatever the case, this team needs to keep the main thing the main thing, at least until they start winning some games.

