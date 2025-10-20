Rumored Browns QB Prospect Draws Comparison To Matt Ryan

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a quarterback.

There’s still a chance that either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will turn out to be that guy.

But, judging by the tape, the projections, and how things have fared this season, those chances seem to be slimmer by the day.

With that in mind, and given that they will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s a legitimate chance that they will try to get another signal-caller.

Considering that, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department tied them to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, also comparing him to Matt Ryan:

“One thing that hasn’t changed is how high B/R scout Dame Parson is on Fernando Mendoza. Parson praised his ‘speed of his mental process, paired with his quick decision-making, will fit into most NFL offensive concepts/structures,’ while comparing him to Matt Ryan as a prospect. Mendoza’s processing, accuracy and arm would make him a quality fit in Cleveland who could move them past their historic quarterback woes,” per BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept.

Truth be told, the Browns, or any team, for what it’s worth, could do a whole lot worse than to have a QB with a comparison to Matt Ryan.

While rarely mentioned among the best in the game, the former Atlanta Falcons QB was always one of the most consistent pocket-passers in the game.

He was criminally underrated, except for that Super Bowl season in which he also earned MVP honors.

The Browns could use a pure passer like Mendoza.

He’s poised and calm in the pocket, and he’s comfortable making throws at all levels of the field.

While not the most impressive athlete or the flashiest player out there, his decision-making is great, and his ability to go through his progressions and make good reads usually translates to completions.

