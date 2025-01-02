Joel Bitonio Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns will make changes next week as the organization looks to rebound from its poor 2024 season.

Cleveland entered the year with hopes of a second straight playoff appearance, but those aspirations vanished amid the team’s three-win season.

After the Browns’ final game this weekend, the franchise will begin to hold exit interviews, discussing with players what changes need to be made before the 2025 season.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio has clear thoughts about what he believes has plagued this team, and he’s ready to share those with the Browns’ ownership and front-office executives.

Ahead of that interview, Bitonio laid bare his thoughts on head coach Kevin Stefanski, giving an honest answer about what he thinks of the man in charge of Cleveland’s football team.

“I think the standard of what he’s created is still there … I think the locker room has faith in Coach Stefanski. I don’t think anybody’s like, ‘Oh man, if we would have done this a little differently.’ With Coach, we understand his message, and I think more than anything we want to live up to it for him. So I think the culture is still there,” Bitonio said.

Joel Bitonio plans to address the current state of affairs with the #Browns in his exit interview with team officials and he makes it clear Kevin Stefanski is not the problem pic.twitter.com/WAzLHMpij8 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 1, 2025

Bitonio added that Stefanski has discussed at length how to make improvements throughout the season, but the team was unable to make those changes.

He added that Stefanski has made it clear this year’s poor record cannot continue next season.

“Losing is unacceptable, and he’s talked about that, like we can’t get into this being the everyday norm. This is not what we want it to be,” Bitonio said.

The Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in their season finale.

