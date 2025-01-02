Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joel Bitonio Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will make changes next week as the organization looks to rebound from its poor 2024 season.

Cleveland entered the year with hopes of a second straight playoff appearance, but those aspirations vanished amid the team’s three-win season.

After the Browns’ final game this weekend, the franchise will begin to hold exit interviews, discussing with players what changes need to be made before the 2025 season.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio has clear thoughts about what he believes has plagued this team, and he’s ready to share those with the Browns’ ownership and front-office executives.

Ahead of that interview, Bitonio laid bare his thoughts on head coach Kevin Stefanski, giving an honest answer about what he thinks of the man in charge of Cleveland’s football team.

“I think the standard of what he’s created is still there … I think the locker room has faith in Coach Stefanski. I don’t think anybody’s like, ‘Oh man, if we would have done this a little differently.’ With Coach, we understand his message, and I think more than anything we want to live up to it for him. So I think the culture is still there,” Bitonio said.

Bitonio added that Stefanski has discussed at length how to make improvements throughout the season, but the team was unable to make those changes.

He added that Stefanski has made it clear this year’s poor record cannot continue next season.

“Losing is unacceptable, and he’s talked about that, like we can’t get into this being the everyday norm. This is not what we want it to be,” Bitonio said.

The Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in their season finale.

NEXT:  Former GM Makes Bold Prediction About Browns In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation