Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On New OL Coach

After missing the first two weeks of OTAs, fans saw their first glimpse of offensive lineman Joel Bitonio as he caught up with his teammates and coaches at the Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament Tournament.

One of the first questions he was asked involved his thoughts about his new offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

The guard revealed his initial thoughts about Dickerson, noting he has already been in several meetings as he prepares for his 11th professional season

“He has a good energy; he brings some passion to the field,” Bitonio said of Dickerson during the press conference.

Bitonio told a story about meeting with Dickerson before coming into the NFL as the guard worked out with the Rams – Dickerson’s team at the time – before being selected by Cleveland in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The workout served as the first interaction Bitonio had with Dickerson, but it laid the foundation for their unexpected relationship nearly a decade later.

Bitonio also admitted to having “picked his brain” on several matters throughout the offseason meetings he and Dickerson have had thus far.

The guard also asked several former teammates about him as Dickerson has worked with several of Bitonio’s former teammates before coming to Cleveland this season.

Dickerson served as an assistant offensive line coach previously in Cleveland, working with the Browns for two seasons starting in 2009.

Bitonio is a six-time Pro Bowl guard who has played his entire career in Cleveland.

He signed a three-year, $48 million contract extension in November 2021 that will keep Bitonio on the roster until the 2025 season’s end.

