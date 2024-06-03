Justin Hardee Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Season

Cleveland added one of Ohio’s own when the Browns signed Justin Hardee Sr. during the offseason.

The Glenville native has cheered on his hometown team regardless of where he played professionally, like last season when he urged backup quarterback Joe Flacco to lead the Browns to their first-ever Super Bowl berth.

Now that he is a team member, Hardee is no longer urging anyone else to lead his hometown team to a championship contest.

Hardee re-posted a video on Twitter from Believeland Media, a clip where Hardee made a bold statement about being a part of leading the Browns to a Super Bowl this season.

“I can put it on myself and be in the locker room and be a leader like I need to be,” Hardee said about helping Cleveland hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Glenville alum & Cleveland Browns DB Justin Hardee talks about his 3rd annual All Pro Football Camp & the opportunity to bring a Super Bowl title to Cleveland

📹 @sirshawn_90 @jhardee_19 @Browns @BrownsGiveBack @CLEMetroSchools pic.twitter.com/RjDVTZHDZo — Believeland Media (@BlievelandMedia) June 2, 2024

The interview occurred at Hardee’s annual camp and served as the first time he was a member of the Browns while hosting the football camp.

In the video clip, Hardee spoke about how he focused on getting into positions where he could succeed by getting into the mindset required to achieve his goals.

Hardee had a difficult path to make his way onto the Browns roster.

He was undrafted in 2017, finding his way onto the Houston Texans’ practice squad for the season.

Hardee landed with the New Orleans Saints later in 2017, staying with the NFC South team until 2020.

In 2021, Hardee joined the New York Jets for a three-year stint before signing a contract in April to join the Browns.

