Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco’s Stint

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns needed someone who could save their season.

Joe Flacco came to the rescue, saving his career as well.

Flacco led the team to the playoffs after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury, making the fans have faith in the team again and galvanizing an electrifying environment at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

We all know how things ended for the team, but Flacco still had a great run.

That’s why veteran Joel Bitonio had nothing but great things to say about him.

When asked about Flacco’s tenure with the team, he talked about how much of a great guy he is and the effort he put into bonding with them and being a legitimate part of the locker room (Via Daryl Ruiter).

He thinks he’s going to have a future in the league, even at this point in his career.

Flacco proved that he could still contribute and get a team a couple of wins.

There aren’t that many veteran quarterbacks who would be willing to embrace a role as a backup and still keep a positive attitude, all while making a positive impact in the locker room.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns retain him.

They’re quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who might get the nod at QB2, but he could continue to stay there as a mentor and veteran leader.

The Browns’ promising season was derailed by injuries, and no one ever thought they would be rooting for Joe Flacco, of all people, in 2023, but that’s just the way things go in the league.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

