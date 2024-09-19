Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal

Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get to the best start of the season, but they were able to bounce back and get back on track in Week 2.

However, there’s still plenty to clean up, particularly on offense.

With that in mind, G Joel Bitonio talked about how important it’ll be to establish the run for this team.

He believes that will allow the defense to get some rest, not to mention the fact that having long drives with a lot of plays will also help them wear their opposition down (via Scott Petrak).

The Browns were always expected to throw the ball more often now with Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator, but that hasn’t translated into much success thus far.

Of course, Jerome Ford is a very good player, but he’s not Nick Chubb, and he’ll never be.

Also, with a make-shift offensive line filling in because of all the injuries, it hasn’t been as easy for the Browns to establish the run thus far.

Through two games, the Browns are averaging just 109.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 21st in the league.

They’re also scoring the tenth-fewest points per game at just 17.5.

Their 286.5 total yards rank 25th out of 32, and that’s not going to get the job done if this team intends to get back to the playoffs.

The Browns have the potential to be one of the best teams in the AFC, and establishing the run could be the key to unleashing that potential once and for all.

NEXT:  Amari Cooper Gets Honest About His Slow Start
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest About His Slow Start

37 mins ago

BEREA, OH - MAY 17: Cleveland Browns draft pick Joel Bitonio #75 works out during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on May 17, 2014 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Likely Plan For Offensive Line On Sunday

2 hours ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Shares His Thoughts On Becoming Browns Legend With Jim Donovan

4 hours ago

Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan To Be Honored As Browns Legend This Sunday

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

7 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Deshaun Watson

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

9 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A 'Must-Win' Situation

9 hours ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

18 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares His Thoughts About Amari Cooper's Performance

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

1 day ago

Browns Nation