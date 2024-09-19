Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get to the best start of the season, but they were able to bounce back and get back on track in Week 2.

However, there’s still plenty to clean up, particularly on offense.

With that in mind, G Joel Bitonio talked about how important it’ll be to establish the run for this team.

He believes that will allow the defense to get some rest, not to mention the fact that having long drives with a lot of plays will also help them wear their opposition down (via Scott Petrak).

#Browns LG Joel Bitonio on establishing the run. pic.twitter.com/W5X5WUKzT5 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 19, 2024

The Browns were always expected to throw the ball more often now with Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator, but that hasn’t translated into much success thus far.

Of course, Jerome Ford is a very good player, but he’s not Nick Chubb, and he’ll never be.

Also, with a make-shift offensive line filling in because of all the injuries, it hasn’t been as easy for the Browns to establish the run thus far.

Through two games, the Browns are averaging just 109.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 21st in the league.

They’re also scoring the tenth-fewest points per game at just 17.5.

Their 286.5 total yards rank 25th out of 32, and that’s not going to get the job done if this team intends to get back to the playoffs.

The Browns have the potential to be one of the best teams in the AFC, and establishing the run could be the key to unleashing that potential once and for all.

