Stump Mitchell Speaks On ‘Bad Blood’ Against The Browns

The Cleveland Browns made some big moves to kick off the offseason.

Notably, not even letting go of OC Alex Van Pelt made as much noise as firing one of his subordinates.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell had been a fan favorite from the moment he arrived five years ago, and some fans thought he was wrongfully let go.

Nonetheless ,the veteran coach doesn’t feel the same way, and he recently told Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland that there’s no bad blood whatsoever between them and the organization, stating that he was grateful for the five years he spent as an employee (via Camryn Justice on Twitter).

“Bad blood? Oh, absolutely not. I mean, I had an opportunity to be employed by this organization for five years. No bad blood whatsoever.”

"I think they only make the moves for one thing…to bring a championship here to Cleveland." "No bad blood whatsoever." 1-on-1 with Stump Mitchell: Former RBs coach speaks following departure from #Brownshttps://t.co/5Wf0B0AXDB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 23, 2024

Mitchel was instrumental in Nick Chubb’s development and ascent as one of the most prominent running backs in the game, and the Browns’ rushing attack ranked among the league’s finest, mostly due to necessity because of their lack of a quarterback.

Now, the team is reportedly making moves to bring in guys who are a better fit for Deshaun Watson’s skill set, as they need to make the most of the $240 million investment they made in him once and for all.

The team has already revamped the defense under Jim Schwartz, and they expect to have a similar approach to the offense in the offseason.

There’s still no word as to who’s going to carry on with Mitchell’s duties.

As for him, it shouldn’t take long before he finds himself a new home in the National Football League, given this réusmé and track record of success around the league.