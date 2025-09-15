Joel Bitonio Weighs In On Potential QB Change

It only took two weeks for the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation to be a talking point again.

Joe Flacco didn’t look as sharp in his return to Baltimore to face the Ravens, and he was even pulled late in the game.

Kevin Stefanski reaffirmed his commitment to the veteran, and he will continue to go with Flacco in Week 3.

Also, while there’s some chatter about whether Dillon Gabriel should get the nod, veteran guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t seem to agree.

When asked about that, he had Flacco’s back, stating that it is on all of them to get going:

“I think we have to play better for Joe before we make any of those decisions,” Bitonio said. “We have to give our offense a chance to perform and make sure we’re good to go before we make any changes. And I don’t think if you list our problems, I don’t think Joe’s high on the list.”

That’s a fair assessment, all things considered.

Granted, Flacco looked much worse in his second start, especially in terms of accuracy.

Kevin Stefanski clearly doesn’t want Flacco to take so many chances anymore by throwing the ball downfield.

He’s kept Flacco on a leash, and while those check-downs and screen passes seemed to work to an extent in Week 1, they just didn’t get the job done in Week 2.

Now, the Browns are facing a bit of a crossroads.

They knew what they would be getting from Joe Flacco, and they signed up for that.

As such, they should let him be who he is.

Flacco was never a lock to finish the season as the starter.

So, even though he’s clearly not the only problem with the offense, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a change sooner rather than later.

