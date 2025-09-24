John Harbaugh Makes Bold Prediction About Browns

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got a front row seat to the 2025 Cleveland Browns in Week 2, and while his team may have blown Cleveland out, it was already clear that this Browns team was different than last year’s 3-14 team.

Cleveland is 1-2 heading into a tough Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions, but Harbaugh believes that record isn’t indicative of who the Browns really are.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote about Harbaugh’s claim he made in his press conference, where he voiced his belief in his AFC North rival.

“I’ve said it before, [the Browns] are going to win a lot of games this year,” Harbaugh said.

It says a lot that the long-time Ravens coach would get behind a divisional rival like this, as he clearly appreciates what Joe Flacco can bring to a team even in his advanced age.

Flacco played under Harbaugh for 11 years and had two turnovers in the Ravens game that directly led to a pair of touchdowns and made the final score look much worse than the game itself would have indicated.

Even though the Browns started 0-2, there are signs that this team is improved from last year.

One of the major signs is the defense that is looking more reminiscent of the 2023 Browns, who had arguably the best defense in the league and rode its dominance on that side of the ball to 11 wins and a playoff berth.

It’s always nice to hear words of encouragement from a bitter rival, and it will be interesting to see how the rematch plays out between these two teams.

