Johnny Manziel Turns Heads With Harsh Browns Statement

The Cleveland Browns have continued to deal with criticism, but few comments sting quite like those from their own former first-round draft picks.

Johnny Manziel has never shied away from controversy since his NFL career ended abruptly.

His latest remarks show the relationship between player and franchise remains as fractured as ever.

During a recent appearance on the NightCap podcast, Manziel delivered a comment that caught host Shannon Sharpe off guard.

“It is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season,” Manziel said.

"It is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I'm rooting for 0-16 seasons every season," Manziel said.

The former Texas A&M quarterback has maintained this adversarial stance toward Cleveland since his departure in 2015.

His two seasons with the Browns were marked by off-field troubles and inconsistent play that never lived up to his college success.

Manziel has repeatedly blamed the organization for not providing adequate support during his transition to professional football.

The Browns selected him 22nd overall in 2014, hoping his dynamic playmaking ability would translate to the NFL level.

Since leaving Cleveland, Manziel has made several public statements criticizing the franchise’s handling of his development.

His struggles with substance abuse and personal issues became well-documented during and after his brief NFL stint.

The Browns endured their own difficulties following Manziel’s exit, including that infamous winless 2017 season he referenced. The organization has since rebuilt under head coach Kevin Stefanski and is still trying to find stability at quarterback.

Manziel’s comments continue to divide opinion among fans and analysts. Browns fans, in particular, view his remarks as petty grudges from a player who failed to take responsibility for his career shortcomings.

The former Heisman Trophy winner remains a polarizing figure whose relationship with his former team shows no signs of healing.

