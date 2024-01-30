Browns Nation

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already have their offensive coordinator.

Now, it’s all about putting the right pieces around their quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is expected to be back to full strength by the beginning of the season, and it’s about time the team gives him enough weapons in the passing game.

Amari Cooper was stellar again last season, but there are some rumors about the team being ready to move on from him.

Even if that’s not the case, they need another legitimate passing threat besides him and David Njoku.

That is why the fans started speculating as soon as Scott Allen Hill revealed on Twitter that Tee Higgins started following Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore.

Higgins is perhaps the best free-agent wide receiver in the game right now.

He’s excelled with the Cincinnati Bengals despite sharing touches with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals have talked about keeping him in for the long haul, but that might not be easy to do after all the money they gave Joe Burrow.

Burrow hinted at restructuring his deal to make more room for the team to keep the band together for years to come, yet Higgins seems non-committal.

Perhaps this is meaningless, or he’s just looking to leverage his way to a bigger payday, or perhaps he’s looking to jump ship while staying close in the great state of Ohio.

Whatever the case, Watson needs to make sure to make the most of that Clemson connection to convince Higgins that the grass might be a little greener on their side.

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

