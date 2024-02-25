Johnny Manziel Makes Wild Revelation About Partying In College

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for Johnny Manziel.

His legendary career at Texas A&M made him one of the biggest sensations in the nation, and he was making money and being famous long before he entered the league.

Unfortunately, that also made him fall into a spiral of bad habits, and he was never able to shake them off during his playing days.

In a recent tell-all sitdown with Shannon Sharpe, the former Aggies star admitted that he was drunk during every single walkthrough in college (via Club Shay Shay on Twitter).

“I go to the walk through at 10am in the morning smelling like a liquor store.” – @jmanziel2 pic.twitter.com/03kGrpf33V — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 25, 2024

He admitted that he drank heavily on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and he later got to the field on Friday smelling like a liquor store.

He tried to sweat it out and admitted he actually went quite hard during the drills, adding that he seemed to get better the drunker he got.

Manziel didn’t change his habits because he was finding more and more success every time, and he claimed he didn’t know any better.

Then, he made it to the league and was doomed in a spiral of depression and alcohol abuse, and he admitted that he had lost all of his confidence.

Manziel admitted that he tried to appease everybody around him instead of staying true to himself, which is why he ended up resorting to weed and alcohol.

It’s such a shame to see that one of the most promising careers in recent history went down the drain, but it’s nice to see him getting back on his feet, being accountable, and, above all things, getting better.