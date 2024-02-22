Johnny Manziel Says Former Browns QB ‘Didn’t Hold Back’ Against Him

A lot of things have gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns throughout the course of the years, especially when it comes to franchise quarterbacks.

Johnny Manziel was one of the many so-called saviors who wound up hurting the fan base’s heart.

His erratic behavior and struggles with mental health got in the way of what was supposed to be a stellar career.

However, there was just so much more going on behind closed doors than the fans ever knew.

In his latest tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe for his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the former Texas A&M star revealed how he was bullied in the Browns’ QB room during his rookie season.

Beginning at the 2:30 mark in the Twitter clip below, he talked about Brian Hoyer calling him out and mocking him when he asked questions, up to the point where he didn’t think it was a safe space anymore, and he started holding back.

“My quarterback room wasn’t a home because of Brian Hoyer. He saw how much of an upper hand he had over me, and he didn’t hold back.”

. @JManziel2 is happy the @DallasCowboys didn’t draft him: “If you would’ve put me in a landscape that was my backyard… I think it would’ve been an absolute disaster… thankfully, it didn’t happen even though at the time it was what I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/tXMxZ4a4Dl — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 22, 2024

Manziel acknowledged that he didn’t know how to prepare to be an elite quarterback because that’s not the kind of stuff he did in college, adding that his mind wasn’t wired that way and didn’t know many of the details that came with film-watching.

Johnny Football was never able to establish himself in the league, and it didn’t have anything to do with his talent.

The experience of being an NFL franchise player was a little too overwhelming for him, leading to struggles with depression and substance abuse.

Now, he knows he did some things wrong and is holding himself accountable for that, but his story also shows how lonely he got and how other people could’ve and should’ve been there for him as well.