Johnny Manziel Weighs In On Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns are still on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback, and there is hope that that guy is already on the roster as Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders can emerge as at least a short-term solution who can lead the team back to relevance.

This fanbase has been dying for a franchise quarterback for decades, and one of the most disappointing former potential franchise QBs the team had was Johnny Manziel, who recently gave his two cents on the team’s QB situation.

Manziel recently stopped by USA Today’s ‘Sports Seriously’ to discuss his former team’s quarterback room, and he said he likes the fact that the team is letting all four members compete for the job.

“For the most part, the way I would see it is toss these four guys in a room, let them battle it out. Competition is always a good thing. It’s something you’re going to see. You get a chance to learn from each other through other people’s reps because you’re not going to always get the lion’s share. In the NFL, there is one thing that’s true, and it’s you can’t go do what you want to do if you don’t have a guy at the quarterback position who’s making plays and making things happen. You put four guys in there and try to make something happen,” Manziel said.

In an ideal world, Manziel would still be the team’s franchise quarterback, but one thing led to another, and now the Browns are working through a four-man competition to wipe the slate clean from another failed franchise QB situation with Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland has been tight-lipped about the situation, but all signs are beginning to point to Joe Flacco winning the job.

He has been first on the depth chart for weeks and has been the only QB of the four who hasn’t had to work through some sort of injury.

With the early portion of Cleveland’s schedule being so tough, it would make sense to put a veteran out there who is already familiar with the offense, having played with the team two years ago.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To In-State Star In Early 2026 Mock Draft