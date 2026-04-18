Latest Intel Points To Browns’ Likely Plan At No. 6

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Cleveland Browns are in a great position to bring in a second consecutive stellar class if they play their cards right. GM Andrew Berry nailed the ’25 class and has a pair of first-rounders and nine overall selections this year to build on the momentum he generated last year.

It all starts at No. 6 where the Browns will have a fairly difficult decision to make. Their needs are glaring, but it’s a bit of an unusual draft class in the sense that a lot of the best prospects don’t play the most highly coveted positions.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared the latest on what he is hearing about the top ten spots in the draft during a recent episode of The Breer Report. He said the given the team’s needs, the Browns are likely going to be choosing between Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Francis Mauigoa, and Kadyn Proctor with the sixth pick.

“At six, the Browns, this could be a receiver or an offensive lineman. Francis Mauigoa, this could be the floor for him. Would they take Spencer Fano? Would they prefer Kadyn Proctor from Alabama over Spencer Fano? I think Tate, Tyson, Mauigoa, Proctor, that’s what you’re looking at for the Browns,” said Breer.

Many signs have pointed toward the Browns going the safe route and taking Tate at No. 6, as the two parties have been linked for weeks. He has been the consensus WR1 by most accounts throughout this pre-draft process and would have an easy transition from Ohio State to Cleveland.

However, he isn’t the slam dunk prospect some would want at sixth overall. Tyson could have higher upside and the linemen could be a higher priority, and a lot of what the Browns do at No. 6 could be based on whether they think they can get a better tackle or receiver at No. 24.

Breer is probably spot on with his assessment of No. 6. Unless the Browns trade down, it feels like it’s time for Berry to take the player after taking a huge risk last year.

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Analyst Urges Browns To Take 'Best Wide Receiver In This Draft'