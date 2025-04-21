Josh Cribbs Believes 1 QB Prospect Would Be ‘Perfect Fit’ For Browns

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback after the Deshaun Watson situation officially crashed and burned this past season, ultimately culminating in ownership deeming the trade a “swing and a miss” and likely ending his tenure in Cleveland for good.

With ten picks in the 2025 draft and only Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the current roster, it’s a fair assumption that Cleveland will be taking a quarterback early in this draft, and former legendary return specialist Josh Cribbs believes one prospect is a “perfect fit” for the Browns.

During a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, Josh Cribbs said he believes Colorado prospect Shedeur Sanders would fit in well with Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

“I thought [Shedeur Sanders] would fit in nice, especially with Stefanski’s offense,” Cribbs said. “Barring the big city and the New York lights, this would’ve been a perfect fit for him, the offense, and him transforming a team. The offense, I think, suits him.”

"This would've been a perfect fit for him, the offense, and him and Travis Hunter on a team." –@JoshCribbs16 still believes the Browns are the best fit for Shedeur Sanders. Could we see a trade on draft night? Presented by Pure AV https://t.co/1MUzIVsKqU pic.twitter.com/wNDuyqrjTG — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 21, 2025

Cleveland appears to be out of the Sanders market at No. 2 overall, likely going with Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter instead, while the new heavily speculated Sanders landing spot is the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 now that Derek Carr’s health has come into question.

The Browns could still have an opportunity to land Sanders if he slips into the end of the first round, as there wouldn’t seem to be many teams around the league clamoring to select a quarterback in the first round this year, leaving the door open for the Browns to package some of their picks to move up into the 20s or 30s and take Sanders late in Round 1, should he be available.

Cleveland has been heavily linked to Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart as well, and regardless of who the team lands on, it has to get this one right and restore some good faith with a restless fan base.

