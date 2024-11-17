Analyst Sends A Clear Message About Browns’ Playoff Chances

Despite their 2-7 mark this season, the Cleveland Browns remain in contention for a postseason berth in 2024.

For Cleveland to advance beyond the regular season, the Browns need a strong finish down the stretch and multiple teams ahead of them to falter, allowing the Browns to capture a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoffs.

That strong finish must start against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, a team – like the Browns – that is clinging to their own faint postseason hopes for this year.

Analyst Garrett Bush isn’t buying the hype about a potential repeat surprise run to the playoffs this year.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on YouTube the analyst’s thoughts, and Bush revealed his strong take on how the season will end for the Browns.

“The eye test tells you they ain’t got enough,” Bush said about a playoff run this year, adding, “It’s just simple as that.”

Bush pointed to the offensive play as the biggest reason for his beliefs, noting that the quarterback and offensive linemen would have to play at a higher level than their previous outings this season.

Further, the analyst said that trades involving wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith have depleted the talent level on this roster.

Bush’s hope for the remainder of the 2024 season was a “Gregg Williams’ resurgence,” hinting at the former defensive coordinator who became the interim head coach during the 2018 season, leading the Browns to a 5-3 mark in the second half of the year.

“What you want to see is an evaluation period from (head coach) Kevin Stefanski to see if you could possibly turn some things around,” Bush added.

