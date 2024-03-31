Browns Nation

Sunday, March 31, 2024
Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement On New Kickoff Rule

By
Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs
Josh Cribbs (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s the dawn of a new era in the National Football League, and the Cleveland Browns need to make the most of it.

Luckily for them, they have one of the best special teams units in the game, coached by one of the best assistants and specialists out there, Bubba Ventrone.

Unfortunately, they no longer have a perennial kickoff threat like Josh Cribbs.

Talking on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs show, the former Browns star shared his thoughts on the new kickoff rule (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs on Twitter).

Shortly after he explained it, he went on to say that he would’ve absolutely killed it if this rule existed during his playing days.

Truth be told, he’s absolutely on point.

This rule is intended to prevent injuries, although injuries rarely happen during kickoffs.

Now, offensive players will have a wide-open field to do a lot of damage in kick-off returns, as no one but the kicker and the returner will be able to move until the returner grabs the football or it touches the grass.

Needless to say, this will require plenty of adjustments from special teams, and creativity will be crucial from this point on.

This rule was only approved for the upcoming campaign, so they could always go back to the previous way, but it’ll be interesting to see how teams deal with this.

Fortunately, the Browns won’t have to go against the likes of Devin Hester or DeSean Jackson under these new rules, as those guys, just like Cribbs, would’ve been a major problem.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation