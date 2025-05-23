Browns Nation

Friday, May 23, 2025
Josh Cribbs Predicts Browns’ Win Total For The Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face an uphill battle as they prepare for the 2025 season.

With four quarterbacks competing for the starting role and Deshaun Watson still recovering from injury, the position remains unsettled.

Add a brutal AFC North schedule and tough matchups outside the division, and most analysts are keeping expectations low.

However, not everyone believes this will be a rebuilding year.

Browns legend Josh Cribbs refuses to join the pessimistic chorus surrounding his former team.

Cribbs recently shared his take on what Cleveland can accomplish this season.

“I am a little more biased because I was a player and my affinity for this team and the guys. I’m thinking 6 plus, 7 (wins), and then probably still another. But… it’s never as good as they say they are, and they’re never as bad as everyone thinks they are,” Cribbs said.

The former return specialist makes a valid point about NFL expectations.

Cleveland’s path to respectability won’t come easily.

The Browns must navigate six divisional battles against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their non-divisional slate offers little relief, featuring several teams coming off successful 2024 campaigns.

Watson’s extended absence forces Cleveland to rely on Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, or a rookie quarterback between Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

That level of uncertainty at the sport’s most important position creates weekly challenges.

Reaching six wins would represent a significant achievement given the circumstances.

More conservative projections place the Browns around four or five wins, depending heavily on how well the supporting cast performs around their rotating quarterback situation.

Browns Nation