Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

By

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns shook up the NFL world last week when they hired former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel is joining the team, not in an official coaching capacity, but as a special consultant.

While most critics and fans are excited by the idea of adding Vrabel to the team, former Cleveland great and Pro-Bowler, Josh Cribbs, is less than enthused (via The Return With Josh and Maria Cribbs on Twitter.)

“I’m not sure he would be able to have a direct effect on an already good defense,” Cribbs said.

According to Cribbs, the move is definitely more beneficial for Vrabel than it is for the Browns.

It gives Vrabel an opportunity to stay with an NFL team in a professional capacity, rather than sit around and wait for another coaching job to open up.

To that point, Cribbs believes that the second a decent defensive coordinator or head coaching position opens up, Vrabel will be out the door.

Cribbs also stated that he doesn’t fully understand how adding Vrabel helps the Browns.

They had one of the best defenses in the league last year, led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who went on to win Assistant Coach of the Year.

Because Vrabel is a defensive specialist, both as a coach and former player with the New England Patriots, adding him to the team is like putting frosting on top of more frosting.

While Cribbs isn’t exactly fired up about adding Vrabel to the fold, he didn’t say that he’s against the move.

He simply thinks that it’s a safe move for both parties, whether there’s upside to it or not.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

19 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

39 mins ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

5 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields

Stats Show New Steelers QB Has Struggled Against The Browns

6 days ago

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh

Giants Veteran Makes Strong Projection About The Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End 36-Year Streak In 2024 Season

6 days ago

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

No more pages to load