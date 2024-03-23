Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

The Cleveland Browns shook up the NFL world last week when they hired former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel is joining the team, not in an official coaching capacity, but as a special consultant.

While most critics and fans are excited by the idea of adding Vrabel to the team, former Cleveland great and Pro-Bowler, Josh Cribbs, is less than enthused (via The Return With Josh and Maria Cribbs on Twitter.)

“I’m not sure he would be able to have a direct effect on an already good defense,” Cribbs said.

How will Mike Vrabel leave his mark on the Browns this season? Will he and Jim Schwartz collaborate? #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/LpuG7j32SM — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) March 22, 2024

According to Cribbs, the move is definitely more beneficial for Vrabel than it is for the Browns.

It gives Vrabel an opportunity to stay with an NFL team in a professional capacity, rather than sit around and wait for another coaching job to open up.

To that point, Cribbs believes that the second a decent defensive coordinator or head coaching position opens up, Vrabel will be out the door.

Cribbs also stated that he doesn’t fully understand how adding Vrabel helps the Browns.

They had one of the best defenses in the league last year, led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who went on to win Assistant Coach of the Year.

Because Vrabel is a defensive specialist, both as a coach and former player with the New England Patriots, adding him to the team is like putting frosting on top of more frosting.

While Cribbs isn’t exactly fired up about adding Vrabel to the fold, he didn’t say that he’s against the move.

He simply thinks that it’s a safe move for both parties, whether there’s upside to it or not.