Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

By

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco gave the Cleveland Browns a season to remember in 2023, as he carried the team to their first playoff appearance since 2020.

While the season ultimately ended in defeat, Flacco left the Browns with memories that will last a lifetime.

As such, even though things didn’t end quite the way Flacco and Browns fans wanted them to, they are eternally grateful, and took to Twitter to say as much (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter.)

Flacco took over midway through the season as the starting quarterback after only being with the team for a few weeks.

He quickly familiarized himself with the playbook and his pass catchers, and led the team to an 11-6 record.

Flacco was so impressive that he won the Comeback Player of the Year Award, and no doubt helped Kevin Stefanski win his second Coach of the Year Award.

It truly was a crazy ride for Browns fans.

They went from thinking the season was over after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury, to believing that anything was possible when they clinched a playoff spot.

While Flacco will certainly be missed, it’s somewhat of a surprise that he’s gone at all.

Given his impressive performance and rapport with his fellow teammates, the anticipation was that the Browns would try to re-sign Flacco to stay on as Watson’s backup.

However, for reasons unknown, the Browns chose not to do so, and Flacco has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Even though he was only in a Browns uniform for a few months, Flacco etched his name in the hearts of fans, players, and coaches alike.

