Josh Cribbs Sends A Message To Browns Fans About His Career

Josh Cribbs became a fan favorite with the Cleveland Browns primarily as a special teams player, which is very difficult to do. That underrated facet of the game can sometimes be overlooked, but Cribbs made sure that he would not be ignored whenever he took the field.

He performed well enough to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a kick returner multiple times during his 10-year NFL career. It was quite an accomplishment for an undrafted player out of Kent State.

Cribbs recently sent a message to fans about his career, which previously earned him inclusion in the Browns Legends program.

“So that’s what I’ve worked hard at, making sure that every fan saw my heart on the field. I truly left it all out there. I’m getting injections just to walk around because my cartilage, hamstring, everything, is still out there on the field,” Cribbs said.

.@JoshCribbs16 left it all on the line for Cleveland. "So that's what I've worked hard at, making sure that every fan saw my heart on the field. I truly left it all out there." pic.twitter.com/k5lCuzRHyO — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 13, 2026

Combined with his successful career as a quarterback at Kent State, which retired his jersey number, Cribbs was named to the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. He is now working at his alma mater as a special teams analyst.

With interest from several teams following the 2004 NFL Draft, the Washington, D.C., native chose to sign with the Browns, based on the plans they laid out for him. Interestingly, Cribbs had never returned kicks before, even in college, but he quickly adapted to his new role.

After setting a Browns franchise record with 1,094 return yards in 2005, he received a contract extension that was almost unheard of for an undrafted free agent. It paid off more than Cleveland could have ever imagined.

In eight seasons with the Browns, Cribbs missed just four games. He returned 387 kickoffs for a franchise record 10,015 yards and eight touchdowns, and returned 195 punts for 2,154 yards and three touchdowns. He was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 2000s.

After brief stints with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts to end his career in 2014, Cribbs returned to the Cleveland area and became a popular media figure. He teamed with his wife for a show that focused on lifestyle topics, as well as frequently commenting on issues surrounding the Browns.

It has been a remarkable journey, and Cribbs is rightfully proud of what he was able to accomplish in the NFL and afterward.

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