Insider Reveals Ideal Scenario For Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Cleveland Browns are adding two high-profile, established players to their defense this season. After signing All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams as a free agent, the Browns acquired Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse in the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Unlike the Browns’ offense, there are not going to be many opportunities for a rookie to break through on the other side of the ball. Cleveland used just two of its 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive players, but it did trade up to select safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round.

Insider Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently revealed the ideal scenario for McNeil-Warren this season, as he is likely to open the year behind veterans Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman on the depth chart.

“In an ideal scenario, McNeil-Warren will bridge the gap between Hickman and Delpit. He played mostly in the box at Toledo in 2025, but has the ability to play deep as well. His versatility will allow Hickman and Delpit to continue in their ideal roles and give new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg the ability to be flexible with how he deploys the back end of his defense,” Labbe wrote.

McNeil-Warren was taken at No. 58 overall with an eye on the future. Delpit can become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and Hickman returned this year on a restricted free agent tender.

Seen as a first-round talent in multiple mock drafts, McNeil-Warren surprisingly fell well into the second round. The Browns used earlier picks on offense, with tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 and wide receiver KC Concepcion at No. 24 in the first round. Wide receiver Denzel Boston was the pick at No. 39 in the second round, a choice that general manager Andrew Berry said he would have used on McNeil-Warren had Boston not been available.

Berry also compared McNeil-Warren to standout NFL safeties Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens and Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks in terms of the versatility he provides to a defense. With Rutenberg a potential perfect fit using a coverage scheme similar to the one deployed by former coordinator Jim Schwartz, McNeil-Warren should have plenty of opportunities to contribute, coming off an impressive showing at minicamp before he suffered an undisclosed injury.

With the Browns’ defense in flux as it moves on from Garrett, any contributions it can get from its newcomers will be a great help as it attempts to remain among the NFL’s elite.

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