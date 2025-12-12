Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career

Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Josh Cribbs Shares A Surprising Admission About His Career
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

NFL fans from the mid to late 2000s likely have fond memories of Josh Cribbs. Even if they weren’t Cleveland Browns supporters, Cribbs was one of the most dynamic kickoff returners in the league.

He is now viewed as one of the best returners of all time, as he is third on the all-time list in terms of yards. Cribbs’ official position on the Browns was wide receiver, but he rarely made the type of impact on offense that he was able to create as a returner.

Cribbs’ career was legendary, but there are aspects of it he wishes he could change.

He talked about ways he would have done things differently in a recent segment of the “Top Dawgs Show.”

“I would have even made different decisions, because I wanted to play longer. I would have taken less hits, I would have stepped out of bounds,” Cribbs said.

As Cribbs mentioned, his career was filled with a lot of big hits, with many of them initiated by him. The NFL was played a lot differently then than it is now, as players seemed to take massive helmet-to-helmet hits every game.

Cribbs did have a 10-year playing career, with eight of those years being with the Browns, but had he been more mindful about his body and playing style as a whole, there’s no telling how many more seasons he could have played.

Many former NFLers talk about what things could have been like if they played in a different era, and Browns fans would probably like to have prime Cribbs on the team now, especially with the new kickoff rules.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 'Nightmare Scenario' For Browns In Final Weeks
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a second quarter sack against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Defense Trending Toward A Historic Finish
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Names ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In Final Weeks
ESPN analyst Todd McShay on remote set for ESPN College Football during the Clemson Tigers Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 5, 2019, at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
Todd McShay Predicts Browns To Make Major Draft Move
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Report: Another Major College Showing Interest In Tommy Rees
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Harold Fannin Jr. #44 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation