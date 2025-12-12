Analyst Names ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In Final Weeks

It took several weeks, but the Cleveland Browns have finally turned to Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback, and it’s already been announced that he’ll be the starter for the remainder of the season. This, of course, is a move that fans would have liked to see happen much earlier in the year, but they can’t change the past.

Now, Sanders has an opportunity to show the team and the rest of the league that he’s not only ready to be an NFL quarterback, but that he can lead this team in 2026 and beyond. His 364-yard passing performance in Week 14 was impressive, and if his ceiling is that high or higher as a passer, good things could be coming the Browns’ way moving forward.

While it appears that Sanders is going to play his heart out over the final four games of the season, there is risk involved for all parties involved.

Analyst Brad Gagnon talked about this in a recent “Bleacher Report” article, where he highlighted each team’s “Nightmare Scenario” in the final weeks of 2026.

“The unlikely yet horrifying combination of Shedeur Sanders playing poorly (leaving them without much hope for a franchise quarterback) despite a surprise win or two down the stretch (costing them draft capital in the quest to find one),” Gagnon wrote.

As Gagnon pointed out, there are two situations for Sanders and the Browns to monitor. If he doesn’t play well, the Browns will likely be forced to use one of their first-round picks on a quarterback. Playing well, on the other hand, would do wonders for his career trajectory and future with the Browns, but the team could move out of the top five, even top 10 draft picks, if they win a few more games.

Everything comes at a cost in this league, and Sanders and the Browns will have to weigh what makes the most sense for them moving forward.

Their next three games are against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, so Sanders certainly has his work cut out for him in that respect.

