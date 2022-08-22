Browns Nation

Josh Dobbs Has Been A Preseason Star For The Browns

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Much has been said about Jacoby Brissett being the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson is out.

There’s nothing wrong with that because of his experience with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins.

But perhaps the Browns should take a flyer on Josh Dobbs during the regular season.

Either they start him over Brissett or give him some playing time once a playoff spot is up for grabs.

After all, he has been sensational for the Browns throughout the preseason.

The above Twitter post reads, “It’s hard to watch the #Browns this preseason and not rave about Josh Dobbs. His mobility has been on full display this camp and definitely deserves a spot on this 53.”

He also included Dobbs’ stats of 24 completions for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks.

Even if you don’t look at the numbers, that video of his run against the Philadelphia Eagles should turn you into a believer.

He turned a loss into a huge gain as he evaded two rushers.

Then, he tight-roped the sidelines to keep the play going while being chased by three defenders.

He finally fell inside their ten-yard line to the delight of Browns fans.

 

Dobbs Should Make The Cut

That play alone should be enough to secure his fourth team in six seasons.

Before the Browns, Dobbs also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers in two stints.

Cleveland won’t let go of Watson and Brissett given their experience and cap hits.

But with Dobbs making raves during the preseason, it’s possible that the Browns will cut Josh Rosen out.

Watson, Brissett, and Dobbs should be a substantial depth chart for the Browns in 2022.

