Browns Comment On Nick Chubb’s Placement In Top 100

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Nick Chubb has been sensational for the Cleveland Browns over the past four seasons.

Ever since the squad selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has been the premier player for the team’s rushing attack.

He could have had 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons if he did not fall four yards short in 2018.

The year after that, he had a career-high 1,494 yards to go with eight touchdowns.

Last season, the former Georgia standout had 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers were enough to earn him his third Pro Bowl selection and first All-Pro selection by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Despite another strong season, the Browns believe that NFL players ranked him too low in the Top 100 list for 2022.

The Browns’ official Twitter account said, “@NFL we just want to talk… #NFLTop100.”

They posted this after Chubb was revealed to be the 33rd-best player in the league.

The Browns think that the ranking is too low, hence the “conversation” with the league.

However, Chubb could not care less about this ranking.

He might even use it as motivation to prove his contemporaries wrong.

Likewise, it’s the players who had a say in the rankings and it’s not reflective of how his season will unfold.

 

Chubb Aiming For More Achievements

He would like to help the Browns reach the playoffs which they did in 2020.

Now that Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games, the Browns need him more than ever.

On his part, he will be ready to eclipse the numbers from his sophomore year.

If he does that, he will likely have a First-Team All-Pro inclusion from The Associated Press.

Likewise, he could be a leading candidate for Offensive Player of the Year as well.

