Josh Dobbs Speaks On Journey From Browns To 49ers

Being a backup NFL quarterback seems like a sweet deal to a lot of folks.

Cleveland Browns fans might look at what Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley earn holding clipboards on the sideline.

Another Browns fan favorite once took part in a NASA internship program while “playing for” the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That quarterback was Josh Dobbs, who discussed a less enticing aspect of his life in the NFL with Adam Schefter.

The Passtronaut, @josh_dobbs1, discusses his year-long journey from Cleveland to Arizona to Minnesota and now to San Francisco, where he has signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. 🎧 https://t.co/wFnth2nl1A pic.twitter.com/Yx5Lsz6Qrm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

Dobbs played in five different cities over the past two seasons, including a pair of stops in Cleveland.

Schefter asked the former Steeler, Brown, Lion, Titan, Jaguar, Cardinal, and Viking how he managed the moves.

The well-traveled passer started with his luckiest break of the past two years.

Cleveland signed Dobbs as a backup to Jacoby Brissett to start the 2022 season.

When Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, Dobbs was let go and Detroit added him to their practice squad.

Tennessee subsequently signed him off that squad and Dobbs started a couple of games late in the season.

His lucky break was that the Browns signed the 2023 free agent back on as Watson’s backup.

All of Dobbs’ things were still stored in Cleveland and he moved back into the same apartment he left in 2022.

Andrew Berry threw a curveball, trading Dobbs to Arizona who then traded him to Minnesota the day after he found a new place.

Dobbs spoke about the uncertainty and difficulties of being traded in his typically upbeat and happy tone.

He left little doubt, however, that he hopes his newest team lets him stay in San Francisco for a while.

