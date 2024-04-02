Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Deshaun Watson Announces Big Event In Cleveland

By
atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland is the place to be right now.

The NCAA Women’s Final Four arrives later this week with tickets costing hundreds, if not thousands, just to get in the door.

Next week, the total solar eclipse will draw folks from all over to Northeast Ohio for the best view.

But before any of that… cheesesteaks, anyone?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will appear at the grand opening of “Lefty’s Cheesesteak Restaurant” this Thursday, April 4.

The QB posted about it on his Twitter account.

The eatery will open in Cleveland Heights and will provide guests with plenty to take in outside of just food.

Watson will be there to meet guests along with fellow athletes and celebrities according to the flyer.

There will also be music, entertainment, and giveaways with fans getting the chance to win signed items and merchandise.

Plus, fans will get to see an episode of the podcast “QB Unplugged” with Watson and Quincy Avery.

While the list of “celebrities and guests” is still unknown, expect some known local names and, likely, some fellow Browns players as well.

While the weather in Northeast Ohio may not be the most cooperative this week, hopefully the event will still be able to go on without hiccups.

So for any Clevelanders that are hungry and looking to meet their starting quarterback, Lefty’s will be the spot to head to this week.

NEXT:  New Browns RB Reveals He's Been Working Out With Nick Chubb
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Browns Nation