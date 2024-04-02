Deshaun Watson Announces Big Event In Cleveland

Cleveland is the place to be right now.

The NCAA Women’s Final Four arrives later this week with tickets costing hundreds, if not thousands, just to get in the door.

Next week, the total solar eclipse will draw folks from all over to Northeast Ohio for the best view.

But before any of that… cheesesteaks, anyone?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will appear at the grand opening of “Lefty’s Cheesesteak Restaurant” this Thursday, April 4.

The QB posted about it on his Twitter account.

Cleveland! Come pull up April 4th for my Grand Opening of “Lefty’s Cheesesteak Restaurant”! Fellowship & Food! 4theLAND 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nCiZ5VE8tM — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 2, 2024

The eatery will open in Cleveland Heights and will provide guests with plenty to take in outside of just food.

Watson will be there to meet guests along with fellow athletes and celebrities according to the flyer.

There will also be music, entertainment, and giveaways with fans getting the chance to win signed items and merchandise.

Plus, fans will get to see an episode of the podcast “QB Unplugged” with Watson and Quincy Avery.

While the list of “celebrities and guests” is still unknown, expect some known local names and, likely, some fellow Browns players as well.

While the weather in Northeast Ohio may not be the most cooperative this week, hopefully the event will still be able to go on without hiccups.

So for any Clevelanders that are hungry and looking to meet their starting quarterback, Lefty’s will be the spot to head to this week.

