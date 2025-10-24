Browns Nation

Friday, October 24, 2025
Josh McDaniels Has Surprising Admission About Browns

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Josh McDaniels Has Surprising Admission About Browns
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a stellar performance in Week 7 and finally looked like the team they had planned on being when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins with four takeaways by the defense and three rushing touchdowns from Quinshon Judkins.

The win ended a three-game losing skid and built a bit of momentum heading into a tough matchup at the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels opened up about what he’s seeing ahead of what should be a fun battle.

McDaniels admitted that the Browns’ defense will be the biggest challenge that his offense has faced all season.

“This is as big a challenge as we’ve had all year, no question. Their front four is exceptional. It’s not just Myles.”

He’s correct, as it’s far from just Myles Garrett wreaking havoc for the Browns’ defense up front.

That was the case last year, but now with Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, and Isaiah McGuire all causing chaos alongside him, Cleveland truly does have one of the most devastating front fours in all of football.

With how surgical Drake Maye has been in his second season at quarterback for the Pats, those four guys are going to have to be at their best on Sunday to have a shot at toppling this team.

Garrett has 25 tackles and five sacks already, but Collins has 3.5 sacks of his own and has been applying pressure about as well as any defensive tackle in the NFL.

McDaniels knows what he is talking about, and this is going to be a fun battle on Sunday.

Browns Nation